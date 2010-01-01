My name is Elijah True I started working in construction when I was 15 years old. My father in law was a General Contractor and I worked with him for about 6 years. I enjoyed the work we did, it consisted of Remodeling bathrooms, Kitchens, and full house renovations. I gained all the skill, knowledge, and experience I could; with that I was able to start my own business as a handyman and CEO of TrueManHandyMan. My goal is to become a general contractor and move up to bigger projects. In the meantime I’m here to make your house a Home.